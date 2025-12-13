Today, Saturday, December 13 in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain and mostly mild conditions, with highs near 9°C and lows around 6°C. Breezy spells persist throughout the day, but occasional brighter skies are possible. Showers appear likely off and on, offering a classic blend of cloud and brief clear spells.
Tomorrow brings stronger breezes, with rain expected for much of the day. Temperatures about 11°C are on the cards, and lows near 9°C could keep things fairly mild. Unsettled skies linger as the day unfolds, so drizzle might feel persistent across many areas. Heavier bursts of rain might mix in, and wind gusts could feel quite lively.
The next day looks far wetter, with heavy downpours dominating. Temperatures near 10°C and lows hovering about 8°C suggest a rainy pattern from morning to evening. Although some pauses might occur, the overall forecast leans towards constant rain, creating a damp and gusty backdrop across town.
A shift toward drier weather arrives Tuesday, with overcast skies and temperatures about 8°C. Nighttime figures dip near 4°C, indicating a cooler spell, yet rain is not expected. Cloud cover stays dominant, though a few sunny spells may break through during daylight. Winds should remain gentle.
Midweek reintroduces moderate rain, as Wednesday features possible showers. Daytime highs reach near 9°C, with lows about 4°C bringing a chilly feel. On-and-off downpours persist into the evening, ensuring unsettled conditions. Some heavier bursts might develop, though calmer interludes could emerge briefly. Breezes seem moderate, yet gusts might strengthen now and then.
This article was automatically generated
