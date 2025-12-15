Today, Monday, December 15, delivers a soggy weather forecast with frequent heavy rain drifting across the region. Aberystwyth may see steady downpours and blustery spells, with temperatures near 10°C making it feel a touch warmer than expected, though the wet conditions could linger well into tonight. A few breaks in the rain might appear briefly.

Tomorrow shifts to lighter showers and occasional patchy clouds, with midday temperatures about 8°C. The breeze eases a little, so short rain bursts are possible but less intense than today. By nightfall, readings drop near 4°C, offering a cooler feel after sundown, though skies could slightly brighten here and there.

Wednesday brings another wave of moderate rain, lifting temperatures about 9°C in the afternoon. Intervals of cloud and drizzle could appear, but heavier bursts may return later. Expect the breeze to pick up again as evening arrives, although it should stay around 4°C after dark.

Thursday pushes in heavier downpours, with strong gusts and temperatures near 11°C. Showers may intensify at times, especially in the afternoon, while the wind adds an extra chill. Overnight levels hover about 8°C, so the environment stays quite mild despite the persistent rainfall through the night.

Friday sees patchy rain hanging around, although it might ease slightly during the evening. Afternoon temperatures sit about 7°C, with a brisk breeze making things feel cooler. As darkness sets in, readings near 5°C keep the air crisp, but only light rain is expected later on. Cloud cover remains patchy overall. Winds remain moderate.

This article was automatically generated