In Aberystwyth, today, Tuesday, December 16, brings partly cloudy skies from dawn until dusk. Conditions appear calm, with no hint of rain in store. Early morning sees temperatures near 4°C, gradually climbing to about 8°C by mid-afternoon. Evening conditions remain clear, making it a pleasant day overall.
Tomorrow looks much wetter as moderate rain sweeps in. Morning lows near 4°C will give way to about 10°C later, with steady showers persisting throughout the afternoon. Skies remain grey, and heavier downpours may appear at times, but no break in the wet weather is expected until evening.
Thursday continues the rainy trend, though conditions could ease slightly by midday. Temperatures start near 7°C and peak about 9°C, with on-and-off drizzle sticking around. Overcast skies are likely, making the day feel fairly damp. An occasional drier spell might arrive late, but the clouds won’t fully clear.
Friday appears unsettled, with patchy rain in the morning shifting to lighter showers by midday. Early temperatures hover near 5°C, climbing to about 8°C as skies remain mostly cloudy. Some breaks could emerge briefly, yet moisture in the air remains a persistent theme, enforcing a cool, damp scenario throughout.
This weekend brings moderate rain once again, with morning readings near 5°C likely nudging about 9°C by late afternoon. Damp conditions persist, and scattered showers could intensify sporadically. Cloud cover looks dominant, giving little change from earlier days. Expect a chilly edge to the air, keeping the day feeling brisk. No dryness lingers for long, with rain dominating.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.