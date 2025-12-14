Later in the week, moderate showers linger and temperatures hover about 10°C. Stronger breezes could develop, especially near Aberystwyth, adding to the unsettled weather mix. Patchy rain may pop up intermittently, but occasional lighter spells might brighten periods. Heading into this weekend, conditions remain changeable, with partial dryness giving way to possible drizzle at times. No dramatic shifts appear on the horizon, so expect a continuation of unsettled skies. Additional bursts of rain stand a chance to keep the ground damp, while any sunny breaks should be fleeting.