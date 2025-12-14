Sunday, December 14 starts with steady rain and temperatures near 10°C, creating a consistently wet atmosphere for early risers. Cloudy skies dominate much of the day, and intermittent drizzle may appear during afternoon hours, extending the dampness into the evening.
Tomorrow continues the trend with heavier downpours and temperatures about 10°C, as persistent rain keeps outdoor conditions soggy. Occasional breaks in rainfall might offer brief respites, yet damp weather remains the overall theme for most of the daytime.
This day sees an overcast morning and a mostly dry afternoon, with temperatures near 8°C. While widespread rain takes a break, grey skies persist, maintaining a rather subdued feel throughout. Light breezes may pass through, but heavier conditions stay away today.
The next day brings moderate rain back into the picture, with readings near 9°C to keep things feeling cool. Drizzle returns periodically, ensuring damp roads and puddles in many spots. Overcast skies join the unsettled pattern, hinting at more moisture as evening approaches.
Later in the week, moderate showers linger and temperatures hover about 10°C. Stronger breezes could develop, especially near Aberystwyth, adding to the unsettled weather mix. Patchy rain may pop up intermittently, but occasional lighter spells might brighten periods. Heading into this weekend, conditions remain changeable, with partial dryness giving way to possible drizzle at times. No dramatic shifts appear on the horizon, so expect a continuation of unsettled skies. Additional bursts of rain stand a chance to keep the ground damp, while any sunny breaks should be fleeting.
This article was automatically generated
