Today, Monday, December 1, brings heavy rain and brisk winds in this weather forecast. Temperatures near 12°C during daylight and about 8°C overnight ensure damp conditions. Frequent showers dominate, and occasional periods of light rain may mix in, reinforcing a very wet day.
Tomorrow sees moderate rain and overcast conditions. Temperatures about 9°C at peak and near 4°C by evening keep it chilly. This weather forecast indicates persistent rainfall, though intensity might ease slightly. Wind speeds stay moderate, but gusts could still bring a blustery feel.
Wednesday continues with patchy rain hanging around. Temperatures near 9°C and about 4°C overnight maintain a cool trend. Light drizzle may make brief appearances, but some drier intervals could develop. Winds remain noticeable, although not as strong as earlier, offering a gentler approach to this midweek forecast. Overall, expect a classic autumn vibe across the region.
Thursday holds a chance of lingering rain, yet occasional sunny spells brighten the outlook. Temperatures near 8°C by afternoon and about 4°C after dusk provide a brisk feel. Some lingering clouds might release a quick shower, but clearer breaks are expected to punctuate these weather conditions. Breezes stay active, ensuring fresh air circulates throughout the day.
This weekend starts with Friday looking partly cloudy and calmer overall. Temperatures about 8°C at their highest and near 3°C after sundown suggest a crisp day. Significant rainfall appears unlikely, hinting at a drier interlude. Conditions should remain fairly settled, closing out the week in Aberystwyth. Light winds might keep it comfortable.
