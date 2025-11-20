Today (Thursday, November 20) brings patchy rain lingering from early morning, with clearer skies emerging later in the day. Temperatures hover near 6°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Breezes stay moderate, adding a slight chill to the air. Expect brief sunny spells during midday before clouds return by evening.
Tomorrow maintains a partly cloudy outlook, with temperatures near 6°C by midday and dipping to about 1°C after dusk. Early hours remain calm, offering a tranquil start to the day. Occasional patches of sunshine could break through, but overall skies look fairly subdued. Rainfall chances appear minimal, so conditions stay largely dry.
This weekend commences on Saturday with moderate rain likely for much of the daytime. Temperatures reach about 8°C, creating a cool atmosphere under persistent grey clouds. Gustier winds may accompany the showers, adding a brisk edge to the air. Brief lulls in rainfall could occur, though heavier downpours remain probable across many areas.
Expect further rainfall Sunday, keeping everything damp and cool. Temperatures hover near 8°C, while overnight conditions stay about 7°C. Light showers may intensify at intervals, ensuring the forecast stays decidedly wet. Occasional breaks could deliver some respite, yet drizzle or steadier rain often returns. A moderate breeze continues, maintaining a fresh outdoor feel.
Further wet conditions appear Monday, with brisk winds and temperatures near 8°C. Heavier bursts remain possible, and occasional patchy rain could last into evening. Cloud cover stays extensive, offering only fleeting daylight. Overnight lows hover about 7°C. Especially in Aberystwyth, expect unsettled skies.
