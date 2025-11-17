Today, Monday, November 17 in Aberystwyth features sunshine from morning to afternoon, with temperatures near 6°C by midday. Daytime dryness is set to persist. Clouds may arrive after sunset, but any rain stays away until late. Evening skies remain mostly clear, though a patchy shower could pop up near midnight.
Tomorrow looks much wetter, with moderate rain dominating most of the day and temperatures about 8°C. Persistent showers could turn heavier through the afternoon, so expect soggy conditions from morning onward. Late evening may maintain light drizzle, though some brief breaks in the cloud are possible between intervals of rain.
A damp midweek continues as rain lingers, with temperatures near 5°C. Early hours might see light sleet, but daytime still leans towards persistent rain. Breezy conditions add to the chill, while any chance of clear skies remains slim. Later on, a drier spell could emerge, but showers remain a possibility.
Thursday brings a mix of patchy rain and occasional sunshine, with temperatures about 6°C. Early morning may be crisp and clear before clouds roll in. By midday, brief rain could appear, yet sunny breaks are also likely. Conditions turn cooler after sunset, though skies should still remain largely calm overnight.
Friday remains overcast, with temperatures near 6°C and minimal rain expected. The morning starts cloudy but generally dry, offering little change as the day goes on. Patchy drizzle could drift through by evening, although heavier downpours seem unlikely. Overnight hours keep the sky grey, but any meaningful rainfall appears limited.
This article was automatically generated
