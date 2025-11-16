Today, Sunday, November 16 in Aberystwyth promises partly cloudy skies early on, with only a slight chance of light rain before sunrise. Afternoon conditions look friendlier, featuring spells of sunshine breaking through the clouds. Temperatures will hover near 9°C through midday, gradually easing to about 4°C as night falls. Skies remain mostly clear after dark, making for a cool but pleasant end to the day.
Tomorrow holds bright sunshine across most of the region. Crisp air lingers, with daytime temperatures near 6°C, though the evening dips to about 3°C. Rain remains minimal, allowing plenty of clearer skies overhead. Although a gentle chill persists, the day should feel fairly calm overall.
Heavier showers could arrive Tuesday, bringing wetter conditions for much of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures rise near 8°C during peak hours, though consistent rain might make it feel cooler. By evening, skies remain unsettled, with intermittent downpours carrying into late night. Overnight lows hover about 4°C, ensuring a damp and chilly atmosphere.
Lighter showers appear Wednesday, though occasional breaks in the clouds may offer brief bright spells. Daytime readings peak near 6°C, and nights settle to about 3°C in cooler pockets. Rain lingers at intervals, but heavier bursts should be scarce. Conditions stay brisk, so expect a slightly chilly feel throughout.
Thursday may see patchy rain, cloud cover, and a grey outlook. Daytime temperatures hover near 5°C, dropping to about 2°C later. Early flurries might appear but likely won't settle. Evening could bring partial clearing, leaving a crisp night.
This article was automatically generated
