Today, Wednesday, November 19, promises a chilly morning mixing snow and rain, with stronger winds likely. Early flakes may transition into light showers around midday, offering brief dry spells before the afternoon. Temperatures hover near 5°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight, ensuring a crisp feel across local areas.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with patchy rain drifting in throughout the day. A chilly start gives way to daytime temperatures about 6°C, though breaks in the cloud may appear sporadically. Keep an eye on occasional showers persisting into late afternoon, with some calmer moments possible by early evening.
Friday leans slightly milder while still flirting with bouts of rain. Temperatures near 6°C offer a modest rise, and some brighter conditions may sneak through during midday. Showers could return as evening approaches, but intervals of drier weather bring occasional relief to those out and about.
This weekend arrives with Saturday offering milder temperatures about 8°C and a fair chance of rain in the morning. Occasional drizzle could develop later, but pockets of lighter skies are likely. Winds remain moderate without swinging too fiercely, keeping the atmosphere slightly calmer than earlier in the week.
Sunday turns wetter as moderate rain becomes more prevalent, supported by temperatures near 8°C. Intermittent downpours take hold through midday, interspersed with short gaps of reduced cloud. Local weather in Aberystwyth continues following this pattern, with fresh breezes and damp air persisting well after nightfall. Evening conditions remain unsettled, so real breaks from the wet pattern stay minimal across local areas.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.