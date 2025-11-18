Today, Tuesday, November 18 sees moderate rain in Aberystwyth and nearby areas, with drizzle persisting later on. Conditions remain damp through the afternoon, as strong gusts blow across the region. Temperatures near 8°C keep things cool, while any brief dry spells are quickly replaced by passing showers.
Tomorrow starts with patchy rain and a hint of snow in the early hours. By midday, skies transition to partial sunshine, though a few scattered clouds persist. Temperatures about 5°C keep the air crisp, and occasional gusts might bring cooler feels into the late evening.
Thursday offers calmer weather with occasional sunny spells. Conditions remain mostly dry, though a stray shower is possible midday. Temperatures near 6°C feel mild compared to recent days, while gentle winds keep the atmosphere fresh. Evening skies look mostly clear, allowing any leftover clouds to drift away.
Friday could bring thicker cloud cover, with drizzle developing late afternoon. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures about 6°C maintain a cool feel throughout the day. Nightfall sees a slight dip close to 2°C, so leftover moisture may linger in patches, but skies remain relatively quiet overall.
This weekend sees patchy rain lingering on Saturday, with a chance of showers through the afternoon. Temperatures near 9°C offer a slight boost, making the day feel milder. Periods of drizzle could still appear, but some breaks in the clouds allow brief glimpses of clearer skies by evening. Sunday continues with breezes and possible drizzle, bringing occasional damp spells to wrap up this forecast period.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.