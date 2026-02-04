Today, Wednesday, February 4, brings partly cloudy conditions to Aberystwyth. This weather forecast suggests temperatures near 8°C in the afternoon, with readings about 3°C overnight. The sky looks mostly dry, offering glimpses of sunshine between passing clouds. Calm conditions mean rain is unlikely throughout the day.
Tomorrow appears noticeably wetter with consistent rain likely through much of the day. Temperatures near 9°C will keep it mild, though the skies may stay grey. The weather forecast hints at persistent wet conditions in some spots, so keep in mind that heavier bursts of rain are possible.
Expect patchy rain on Friday as conditions remain unsettled. Temperatures near 7°C suggest a cooler feel, but showers could be sporadic. The weather forecast indicates cloud cover lingering for most of the daytime, with occasional breaks providing short-lived relief from the grey skies. Rain might come and go, so dryness is not guaranteed.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with more patchy rain. Temperatures near 6°C keep things on the chilly side, and clouds look abundant during much of the day. Although spells of rain are likely, occasional lighter patches could appear, offering brief glimpses of clearer skies.
Sunday brings a milder outlook, with temperatures about 10°C. More patchy rain still features in the forecast, though periods of dryness are possible. Clouds may remain prevalent, yet brighter intervals could appear. This day is set to be the warmest of the week. A gentle breeze might accompany any passing rain, creating relaxed yet somewhat variable conditions.
This article was automatically generated
