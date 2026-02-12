Today, Thursday, February 12, brings moderate rain for hours. Morning showers merge into heavier bursts by midday, with occasional drizzle returning late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 8°C, easing to about 6°C by nightfall. Showers persist well into tonight, keeping conditions damp. Winds are moderate, but no strong gusts are expected.
Tomorrow experiences patchy rain mixed with occasional snow in chillier spells. In Aberystwyth, light showers may linger through the evening, with temperatures near 5°C dropping to about 0°C overnight. Breezes remain noticeable, though heavy rainfall looks less likely closer to midnight. Parts may catch dry intervals before night sets in.
This weekend starts brighter, though increasing cloud cover drifts in by midday. Saturday sees sunny intervals giving way to drizzle, and temperatures settle near 5°C, then slip to about 0°C at night. Light snow could appear briefly, yet prolonged downpours seem unlikely. Higher ground might encounter some rather persistent showers.
The following day remains wet from morning onward, forming heavier bursts. Temperatures reach about 7°C in the afternoon but retreat near 2°C after dark. Gusty conditions could drive rain sideways, ensuring a soggy outlook. Brief lulls might emerge, though the damp trend endures. Puddles may gather, so surfaces look slick.
Next week continues to feature moderate rain, keeping skies gloomy. Drizzle forms later, with temperatures holding near 7°C and dipping to about 5°C. Clouds dominate, and break in showers should be short-lived. Evening hours remain unsettled as rainfall extends late into the night. The damp conditions carry on, leaving breaks.
This article was automatically generated
