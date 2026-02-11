Today in Aberystwyth, patchy rain remains likely through most of the day, with occasional drizzle and temperatures near 9°C. This Wednesday, February 11 feels damp from dawn to dusk, as showers keep skies grey. Occasional breaks remain minimal, and any dryness is short-lived. Winds pick up slightly, providing a brisk feel throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow continues a rainy trend, with moderate downpours and temperatures about 8°C. Drizzle lingers well into midday, keeping skies mostly overcast. Brief bouts of lighter rain may appear, but they quickly pass. Some midday cloud breaks could offer a momentary bright patch, yet damp conditions remain the main story. Throughout the afternoon, breezes stay noticeable.
Cooler air moves in on Friday, with a chance of rain mixing briefly with snow and temperatures near 6°C. Early hours might feature flurries, followed by scattered showers into the afternoon. Brighter moments can peek through, though cloud cover remains dominant. Gusty winds maintain a chilly undertone throughout the day.
Another shift occurs on Saturday, with patchy rain popping up intermittently and temperatures about 5°C. Early morning starts cold, though occasional sunshine might break through later. Clouds gather again by midday, bringing brief showers across the region. Overall, conditions stay variable, swinging between fleeting brightness and quick moments of drizzle.
This weekend returns to moderate rain on Sunday with temperatures near 8°C. Showers arrive in waves, occasionally heavy, and persist well into the night. Breezy gusts come and go, further accentuating the damp feel. Intermittent breaks may emerge, but wet weather stays in charge. Late in the day, drizzle dominates.
This article was automatically generated
