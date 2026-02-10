Today, Tuesday, February 10, brings plenty of cloud with patchy rain drifting in and out near Aberystwyth. Occasional drizzle from morning until evening will likely keep things damp, with some misty patches adding a grey feel. Temperatures hover near 9°C, and breezy winds will add a slight chill.
Tomorrow may see moderate rain throughout, intensifying at times and bringing heavier bursts. Expect overcast skies with frequent showers that could linger. Temperatures stay about 9°C, accompanied by stronger winds, so conditions might feel noticeably cooler in open spaces. A mostly soggy outlook continues into the evening.
The next day, Thursday, is likely to bring further patchy rain, especially during the morning. Showers could become more frequent later on, keeping conditions damp though not too cold. Temperatures remain near 8°C, and occasional light rain showers interspersed with cloudy breaks persist well into the late hours.
Another day arrives on Friday with heavier downpours transitioning into possible snow flurries by midday. Conditions seem unsettled, bringing potential for a slushy mix in the afternoon. Temperatures hold near 6°C, but a brisk breeze may make it feel colder. Showers could ease slightly overnight, leaving the sky partly cloudy.
This weekend promises a calmer outlook on Saturday. Skies appear more settled, with occasional cloudiness but limited chance of showers. Temperatures linger near 5°C by the afternoon, feeling a touch milder in sheltered spots. A gentle breeze remains, adding a slight chill. Evening likely stays overcast, though dryness should dominate, marking a quiet end to the day.
This article was automatically generated
