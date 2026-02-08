Today, Sunday, February 8 in Aberystwyth starts with patchy rain and occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 10°C during the day, slipping to about 6°C tonight, keep it mild. Skies remain mostly grey, and a high chance of rain means brief brighter moments are possible but short-lived.
Tomorrow could bring more patchy rain with occasional heavier bursts. Daytime temperatures settle near 8°C before dipping to about 6°C. Winds pick up slightly, adding a cool edge to the breezy conditions. Cloud cover remains significant, limiting any sunshine chances until late.
Tuesday looks wet again, with moderate rain continuing through much of the day. Temperatures hover near 9°C and fall to about 8°C overnight. Clouds dominate, though some fleeting dry spells might appear. Showers remain likely, so expect intermittent downpours amid breezy conditions.
Wednesday brings consistent rainfall, occasionally intensifying throughout the afternoon. Temperatures peak near 9°C and slip to about 7°C as evening sets in. Skies stay unsettled, with gusty breezes adding to the damp vibe. Rainfall remains the main feature, dominating much of the day.
Thursday continues the rainy trend, although brief breaks are possible. Temperatures top out near 8°C and dip to about 6°C when night falls. A moderate breeze persists, and frequent light showers may turn heavier at times. Cloud coverage likely stays thick, keeping sunshine limited once more.
This weekend remains unsettled, bringing more rain and clear spells. Temperatures may hover near single digits, keeping it brisk. Occasional heavier showers could pop up, continuing the damp pattern with gusty winds.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.