Friday might see another wave of moderate rain, with windy spells possible. Temperatures near 6°C at the warmest, dropping to about 3°C come nightfall. The rest of the week stays unsettled, as drizzle or light rain could frequently break out, and any clear intervals might be brief. Cloudy skies continue dominating, leaving conditions damp and chilly. Occasional stronger gusts might develop, reinforcing the blustery pattern. Some dryness may occur.