Today, Monday, February 9, in Aberystwyth features patchy rain and some cloud cover. Conditions may stay damp with the chance of drizzle. Temperatures about 9°C during the day and near 6°C by night, so expect a cool feel. Winds might pick up, adding a brisk touch.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain, keeping things soggy. Intense bursts of rain could appear at times. Temperatures near 10°C through midday and about 8°C in the evening. Despite cloud cover dominating, a few breaks might offer brief lighter spells. Overall, it’s likely to remain quite unsettled.
Wednesday stays on the wet side. Showers persist, potentially heavy at moments. Temperatures about 9°C by afternoon, dipping near 7°C overnight. Cloudy skies remain likely, though occasional lighter patches are possible. The wind may continue to blow steadily, contributing to a damp and windy scenario.
Thursday looks a bit drier but still prone to drizzle and mist. Temperatures hovering near 8°C during peak hours, then around 6°C later on. Rain showers may return unexpectedly, so the day probably won’t be fully dry. Cloudy conditions should dominate much of the time.
Friday might see another wave of moderate rain, with windy spells possible. Temperatures near 6°C at the warmest, dropping to about 3°C come nightfall. The rest of the week stays unsettled, as drizzle or light rain could frequently break out, and any clear intervals might be brief. Cloudy skies continue dominating, leaving conditions damp and chilly. Occasional stronger gusts might develop, reinforcing the blustery pattern. Some dryness may occur.
This article was automatically generated
