Today, Friday, February 20, in Aberystwyth, the weather stays wet with moderate rain throughout. Conditions feel breezy, and temperatures near 9°C are expected. Periods of steady showers will keep things damp, but short breaks may appear. Overall, it’s a soggy start that likely won’t change much by evening.
Tomorrow looks milder with patchy rain and pockets of drizzle. Winds remain brisk, keeping the day unsettled. Some drier spells appear at times, but lingering clouds stick around. Showers can pop up later, so expect temperatures about 11°C. It’s another day of frequent changes and occasional damp moments.
This weekend, Sunday brings moderate rain again, with temperatures near 10°C. Expect heavier bursts to develop, although lighter spells might sneak in. Cloud cover remains thick, and wind gusts show up at intervals. The day seems far from dry, continuing these damp conditions from earlier.
On Monday, patchy rain lingers, though there may be brief lulls. Temperatures about 10°C feel a tad warmer if the clouds break. Patchy showers remain likely, so wet weather persists off and on. Breezes ease slightly, offering calmer moments under grey skies. Overall, expect a mostly cloudy day.
On Tuesday, skies brighten early with occasional sunshine appearing. Temperatures near 12°C promise a mild spell, though a chance of light rain returns later. Some scattered clouds roll through, but early sun might last a good portion of the morning. Gentle breezes help conditions feel pleasant before possible evening showers. Rainfall might intensify briefly overnight, making it feel damp once again.
This article was automatically generated
