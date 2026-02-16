Today, Monday, February 16, in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain across much of the day, with brisk winds adding to the soggy conditions. Temperatures near 7°C keep it chilly, and occasional breaks in the clouds might appear by late evening. The day remains dominated by rain, keeping conditions damp.
Tomorrow sees much cooler air, with temperatures about 5°C and the possibility of brief rain during the early hours. Some cloudy spells linger, but glimpses of sunshine may appear through the afternoon. Winds remain brisk, though not as strong as today, adding a mild chill beneath partly cloudy skies.
The next day could bring a wintry mix, featuring heavy snow and gusty winds. Temperatures near 3°C keep conditions frigid, and intermittent snow might transition back to rain in some spots. Clouds dominate the sky, and strong gusts may persist through the evening, creating a raw and unsettled atmosphere.
Thursday remains chilly, with temperatures near 4°C and an overnight dip below zero. Sunny breaks peek through scattered clouds, providing a brief respite from recent unsettled weather. The day looks largely dry, though occasional breezes might cause a noticeable chill. Overall, calmer skies return before turning cooler overnight.
Friday sees a slight warmup, with temperatures near 9°C under overcast skies. Patchy rain is likely, especially into the evening, and winds pick up once more. Occasional lighter spells could break some of the gloom, but the focus centers on changing conditions as we head into this weekend, hinting at milder weather ahead for late February.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.