Today, Thursday, February 19 in Aberystwyth, brings grey skies and occasional snow early on, shifting to rain later. Conditions stay breezy, with temperatures near 2°C at dawn and climbing about 5°C by mid-afternoon. Light fog may linger, so showers remain still likely into the evening. Misty patches might develop overnight.
Tomorrow looks wetter, with rain on and off through the day. Temperatures start about 5°C and peak near 10°C, while the breeze picks up, adding to the chilly feel. Skies remain cloudy, and heavier downpours are possible into the very late afternoon. Some brief clear spells might appear early evening.
Heavier rain returns Saturday with temperatures hovering near 9°C by morning, nudging about 10°C later. Cloud cover dominates, and gusty winds add to the unsettled weather. Occasional lighter moments could break up the showers, though persistent downpours remain likely into nightfall. Expect an overall wet day. Winds might intensify midday.
Widespread rain appears again Sunday, with temperatures settling near 7°C and rising about 9°C. Showers persist from morning, occasionally easing but returning later. Windy conditions help drive the rain, making the day feel cooler. Drier spells are short-lived, keeping skies dull throughout the afternoon and beyond. Overall, it’s quite soggy.
Patchy rain lingers Monday, with temperatures near 7°C climbing about 9°C. Cloudy skies rule most of the day, though chance of afternoon breaks exists. Showers appear off and on, but intensity looks lighter than previous days. Winds remain breezy, keeping conditions cool. Expect occasional mild spells for the final stretch.
This article was automatically generated
