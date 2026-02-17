Today, Tuesday, February 17, sees patchy rain moving through Aberystwyth, with brief clear skies overnight. Conditions feel breezy as winds approach 23 mph. Showers should be light, but the chance of rain is high. Temperatures are near 5°C, dipping to about 2°C by late evening. Cloud cover remains moderate.
Tomorrow may bring patchy rain, some sleet, and even moderate snowfall by nighttime. Winds pick up speed near 32 mph, making conditions feel colder. Temperatures are about 3°C at their peak, dropping toward 2°C. Gentle showers through the day might turn heavier in the evening. Clouds remain fairly thick.
Thursday starts chilly with the possibility of heavy snow early on. This shifts to moderate conditions and patches of mist by midday. Winds remain brisk, while temperatures hover near 3°C. Light rain could appear later, and occasional fog may develop. Evening hours stay damp, with lingering moisture. Occasional drizzle is possible.
Friday is noticeably milder, featuring moderate rain through much of the morning. Breezes approach about 27 mph, but higher gusts might occur. Temperatures reach near 9°C, adding a sense of warmth compared to earlier in the week. Showers continue into the evening, gradually easing as night progresses. Overnight, it remains damp.
This weekend sees milder conditions with patchy rain scattered through the day. Winds stay moderate, and temperatures climb near 10°C. Drizzle may appear, but heavier outbursts look unlikely. Cloud cover lingers, with lower rain chances later on. Overall, it feels gentler and remains fairly moist. Skies gradually improve by evening.
