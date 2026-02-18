Today, Wednesday, February 18, dawns cloudy with occasional drizzle turning into moderate rain by afternoon. Temperatures about 4°C provide a chilly feel, dropping near 2°C later. Strong breezes make it feel cooler, and snow is possible tonight, especially in heavier bursts. Skies remain grey, so expect a damp atmosphere throughout the evening.
Tomorrow stays unsettled, with patchy rain and morning mist lingering in many spots. Temperatures about 6°C offer slightly milder conditions, but nighttime values near 1°C keep things quite cool. Remnants of snow from the early hours may gradually fade, though drizzle could stick around through midday, making outdoor plans a bit soggy.
Friday might bring breaks in the cloud, though patchy rain remains on the horizon. Temperatures about 10°C promise a mild afternoon, while evenings settle near 5°C. Winds may strengthen occasionally, increasing the likelihood of drizzle. Partial sunny spells are possible between showers, but keep an eye out for bursts of heavier rain.
Saturday appears overcast, with light drizzle likely in the morning before easing slightly later. Temperatures near 10°C give a mild feel, and overnight lows about 9°C maintain dampness. Occasional showers punctuate the day, though some brief dry spells may emerge. Despite milder air, conditions remain unsettled, so frequent wet weather spares few intervals.
Sunday concludes the forecast with widespread heavy rain. Temperatures about 10°C and lows near 8°C keep it mild, but downpours will drench the region. Gusty winds add to soggy conditions, and this changeable stretch in Aberystwyth ends on a wet note.
