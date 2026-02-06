Today is Friday, February 6 in Aberystwyth, offering a wet weather forecast from morning until late evening. Moderate rain and drizzle should persist, making things damp. Breezes may pick up, creating gusty spells. Temperatures near 8°C are expected, bringing a cool yet not too chilly start.
Tomorrow sees lingering showers that could feel lighter, though patchy rain remains likely. Occasional drizzle might briefly clear in the morning, with possible breaks in the cloud by midday. Temperatures about 9°C keep conditions relatively mild, while the wind is set to ease a bit.
This weekend spotlights Sunday, beginning overcast before light rain returns. Patchy drizzle is likely, though a few brighter spells might feature. Temperatures near 10°C feel a touch warmer, especially if clouds part. Gentle breezes maintain a calm atmosphere, though the day remains somewhat unsettled.
Look out for patchy clouds on Monday, with occasional showers lingering. Temperatures near 9°C point to mild air, yet passing downpours could crop up later. Winds might strengthen slightly, creating gusty periods. Drier spells might still pop in, but drizzle could reappear by early evening.
Tuesday appears prone to unsettled weather, featuring scattered rain from morning onward. Temperatures about 7°C bring a cooler tone, and breezy conditions may develop by evening. Drizzle could turn persistent, leaving the day damp. Even so, occasional breaks in the clouds might offer brief relief.
This article was automatically generated
