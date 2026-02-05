Today, Thursday, February 5, in Aberystwyth starts with light drizzle and patchy rain lingering through the afternoon. Weather conditions stay fairly damp, though a few breaks might appear at times. Temperatures near 8°C and dipping to about 5°C keep the day cool and breezy without much chance of clear skies.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for most of the daytime, with occasional heavier bursts. Conditions remain soggy into the evening, so there’s little time for any bright spells. Temperatures climb near 7°C, holding around 6°C at night. Winds stay fairly moderate, but it’s enough to keep rain clouds on the move.
An overcast outlook is expected Saturday, with sustained cloud cover throughout. Rain appears unlikely, offering a brief break from the wetter trend. Temperatures reach about 8°C, while dipping to near 4°C overnight. Fairly calm conditions dominate, though lingering cloud might prevent any sunshine from making an appearance during daylight hours.
Passing showers are likely Sunday, especially by late afternoon. Skies remain partly cloudy at times, though pockets of dryness offer a short respite. Bursts of rain keep things unsettled. Temperatures rise to near 10°C, slipping to about 4°C overnight. Breezes stay gentle, yet dryness might be overshadowed by returning drizzle.
Patchy rain indeed looks possible Monday, mixing with quite brief cloudy intervals. Temperatures hover near 9°C, settling to about 5°C later on. Conditions stay somewhat mild, but any lull in rainfall could be short-lived. Cloud cover persists through much of the day, making extended clear skies somewhat unlikely for now.
This article was automatically generated
