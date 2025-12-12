Today sees moderate rain from morning until late afternoon, with drizzle and patchy rain scattered throughout. Friday, December 12 also brings temperatures near 9°C, and rain chances remain very high. Evening hours bring lighter showers, though the sky stays overcast. Aberystwyth experiences rainy conditions throughout most of the day. Conditions remain damp, so expect more showers.
Tomorrow may start with patchy rain, but sunny intervals emerge by midday. Temperatures about 9°C offer a mild feel, although occasional clouds linger. Drizzle is possible in some spots, but conditions generally improve toward evening. Local forecast suggests brief spells of dryness by late afternoon, but a stray shower could still pop up.
This weekend appears mostly overcast with rain possible through the morning. Temperatures near 10°C keep the air quite mild, and patchy rain remains likely later on. Overcast skies persist, though lighter showers may break up any steady downpours. Mild conditions offer some respite from heavier showers, though local weather can shift quickly. Forecast watchers might see short sunny breaks appearing sporadically.
Monday brings moderate rain for much of the day, with drizzle at night. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions relatively mild. Showers turn lighter late in the evening, though clouds remain dominant. Forecasts suggest lingering drizzle, keeping a wet pattern, though moderate rain tapers after dusk.
Tuesday looks mostly cloudy, with occasional patchy rain especially in early hours. Temperatures about 8°C stay on the cooler side. Brief clear spells may appear, but showers could return later in the day. Expect drizzle.
This article was automatically generated
