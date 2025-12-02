Today, Tuesday, December 2, in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain with temperatures near 8°C and occasional lows about 5°C. Drizzle could linger from morning through evening, making it a notably damp day. Clouds are likely to dominate, creating only brief glimpses of brighter weather between showers, so conditions remain mostly dull.
Tomorrow continues with moderate rain, peaking at about 9°C by day and dipping to near 5°C overnight. Intermittent drizzle and grey skies are expected, maintaining a soggy atmosphere. Occasional lulls in rainfall could appear, but any clearer spells look short-lived, keeping overall weather patterns decidedly wet generally throughout the region.
Thursday sees further wet conditions, with peak temperatures near 8°C and lows about 6°C. Wind may noticeably strengthen, contributing to a somewhat chillier feel even when rainfall pauses. Clouds should remain dominant, offering sparse opportunities for sunshine. Persistent drizzle and occasional rain will likely define much of the daytime scene.
Friday appears cloudy with spells of moderate rain, reaching near 9°C by afternoon and sinking to about 3°C overnight. Breezes could intensify, making periods of drizzle feel colder. Limited breaks in cloud cover may come and go, but showers persist, reinforcing a persistently damp and unsettled pattern across the area.
This weekend brings patches of rain on Saturday, with highs near 9°C and overnight lows about 7°C. Stronger winds might develop, creating a gusty backdrop through late evening. Brief respites from drizzle are possible, yet overall instability remains. Expect occasional downpours to linger, rounding off a spell of wet weather.
