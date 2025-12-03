Today, Wednesday, December 3, local weather around Aberystwyth looks dull with patchy rain most of the day. Conditions may bring drizzle, and the sky should stay cloudy. Temperatures near 9°C and lows about 4°C keep things cool. Rain remains likely, so expect damp weather. Some blustery gusts could arise later, although nothing too severe.
Tomorrow features moderate rain rolling in. Conditions look wetter, with the possibility of steady downpours. Temperatures near 7°C and lows near 4°C mean a chilly feel. Skies will probably stay grey, and showers could persist into the evening. Rain might intensify briefly but should ease overnight.
Friday might bring heavier showers and a touch more wind. Local forecast indicates moderate rain, with temperatures close to 11°C during daytime and about 3°C overnight. Cloud cover stays prominent, and bursts of rain should keep surfaces wet. Expect a breezy day overall. However, occasional breaks in the clouds may appear.
This weekend begins with patchy rain for Saturday. Drizzle could linger, and moderate rain might appear in bursts. Temperatures near 10°C keep the day mild, though you might notice gusty breezes. Conditions stay cloudy, and wet spells look likely throughout most of the afternoon. Winds may pick up slightly, adding to the unsettled feel.
Sunday maintains the rainy trend, with moderate showers likely and cloudy vistas. Temperatures about 12°C keep things fairly mild, though occasional downpours remain possible through the day. The weather forecast hints at breezy conditions, but fewer intense bursts of rain than earlier in the week.
