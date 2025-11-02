Today, Sunday, November 2, brings moderate rain and consistent drizzle, with temperatures near 11°C. Periods of heavier showers could pass through, keeping conditions wet throughout the day. Cloudy skies dominate, but a few clearer spells might briefly break the gloom. Overall, it’s a fairly damp outlook for this date.
Tomorrow should continue the rainy streak in Aberystwyth, featuring moderate rain and temperatures about 13°C. On-and-off downpours remain likely, and pockets of light drizzle might pop up now and then. Though the sky may brighten occasionally, the forecast still points to plenty of unsettled weather across the region. Rainfall totals could escalate further.
Tuesday also brings patchy rain, with temperatures near 13°C and a chance of drizzle at times. Interludes of cloud cover dominate much of the day, yet short dry intervals might appear. Despite any brief let-ups, showers are still in the mix, making it another grey and showery spell.
Wednesday is set for heavy rain, pushing temperatures about 15°C. Bursts of steady downpours may arrive from morning onward, ensuring the umbrellas stay out. Although mild air lingers, the heavier showers could feel gusty at times. Skies will stay mostly overcast, contributing to a damp midweek experience.
Thursday promises moderate rain again, maintaining temperatures near 11°C. Showery weather persists, punctuated by occasional lighter drizzles. Brief gaps in the cloud might brighten the view for a moment, but it likely remains overcast overall. The unsettled trend continues, rounding off a consistently rainy stretch this week. Further wet weather indeed seems possible.
