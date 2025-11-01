Today, Saturday, November 1 in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain, with strong gusts expected and temperatures near 11°C falling to about 9°C overnight. Occasional light showers mix with drizzle throughout the day, so it’s looking rather soggy. Winds may pick up significantly, giving the air a chilly edge.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain, though showers reduce slightly later. Temperatures hover near 11°C and drop to about 9°C, with breezy conditions persisting. Drizzle and light rain keep things unsettled for much of the morning, but patches of dryness might appear sporadically during the afternoon.
Monday remains wet with moderate rain continuing, but temperatures climb near 14°C, offering a milder feel. Showers bounce between drizzle and rain, bringing a damp vibe throughout. Winds stay brisk, so expect breezy spells that add a cooling sensation despite the slightly higher temperature readings.
Tuesday looks changeable with patchy rain nearby. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and a stiff breeze could make it feel cooler. Skies shift between overcast and brief clear intervals, while light rain showers linger. Late afternoon might bring some respite, but the day remains mostly grey with limited sunny breaks.
Wednesday continues unsettled with patchy rain lingering. Temperatures edge near 15°C, providing mild conditions amid occasional drizzle. A gentle breeze persists, making it feel slightly fresher if rain arrives. Overcast periods dominate, though brief clearer spells could surface. Additional rain showers might develop later, maintaining a moist atmosphere. This weekend looks similarly changeable, with further rain possible across the region. Lingering clouds remain overhead.
