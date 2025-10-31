In Aberystwyth, conditions stay rainy today, Friday, October 31, with patchy showers through the morning and evening. Temperatures near 13°C keep things mild, but a brisk breeze adds a chill. Rain remains likely throughout the day, so the forecast points to a cloudy and damp atmosphere.
Tomorrow brings moderate downpours, with temperatures near 11°C and gusty winds. Rainfall intensifies at times, suggesting a wet and blustery day overall. Intervals of drizzle could appear, so skies might stay grey for much of the day. Expect chilly feelings in exposed spots as wind picks up.
More moderate rain is expected Sunday, with maximum temperatures about 11°C. Brief lulls in rainfall offer slight breaks in the gloom, though showers still look likely. Breezy weather could linger, maintaining a cool edge. Throughout the day, bursts of rain can be heavy, so the overall outlook remains damp.
Bouts of wet weather continue Monday, with temperatures nearing 14°C. Lighter showers might pop up early, followed by steadier rainfall into the afternoon. Winds remain quite strong, prompting a brisk feel beneath grey skies. Rain could decrease late, yet damp conditions remain probable. The weather forecast continues to highlight unsettled conditions through the day.
A touch less rain arrives Tuesday, though patchy showers might appear. Temperatures hover near 13°C, and breezy spells stick around. Partial cloud cover offers occasional dry spells, yet brief drizzle remains possible. It looks mostly overcast, with calmer moments between showers. Conditions should gradually shift as the week progresses to less unsettled patterns overall.
This article was automatically generated
