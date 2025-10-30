Today, Thursday, October 30, in Aberystwyth, brings moderate rain with temperatures near 12°C. Persistent wet conditions are expected all day, though the afternoon could see brief dry patches. Skies remain mostly cloudy, ensuring minimal sunshine during daylight hours. Winds may occasionally pick up, contributing to the damp mood.
Tomorrow continues the rainy trend, featuring temperatures close to 13°C. Light drizzle may appear throughout the morning, shifting to scattered showers later. Overcast conditions keep things dull, and occasional bursts of heavier rain could emerge in the late afternoon. Some fleeting breaks in the cloud may briefly brighten skies.
This weekend begins with showery weather on Saturday, bringing temperatures about 10°C. Early drizzle sets a damp tone that persists into midday. Patchy rain is anticipated later, ensuring surfaces stay slick. Gusty breezes add to the unsettled feel, making the day rather grey overall. Strong breezes might also appear, heightening any chilly sensations outside.
Sunday keeps the wet trend alive, with moderate rain dominating much of the day and highs near 11°C. Intermittent downpours might intensify briefly, followed by lighter showers toward evening. Cloud cover remains extensive, limiting brightness and maintaining a relatively cool atmosphere. These rains could shift in intensity, but dryness remains elusive.
The next day sustains a rainy outlook, offering moderate conditions and temperatures around 14°C. Showers are likely at various intervals, occasionally merging into broader bouts of rain. Cloud-laden skies continue, ensuring only fleeting hints of sunshine. Overall, the pattern remains unsettled, rounding off this period on a drizzly note. Expect no shift in weather as dusk approaches either.
This article was automatically generated
