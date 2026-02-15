Today, Sunday, February 15, brings moderate rain for much of the day with bursts at times. Skies might clear slightly in the afternoon, but showers remain likely. Temperatures near 8°C and dipping to about 2°C keep it chilly. Gusty winds persist, intensifying the damp conditions. Winds could gust especially hard.
Tomorrow features more moderate rain, occasionally turning into light showers. Temperatures about 7°C and lows near 4°C maintain a damp feeling. Brief lulls may occur, but unsettled skies remain in control. Persistent winds add an extra chill, and occasional sleet could appear by evening. Rain could intensify overnight as well.
The next day is marked by patchy rain and occasional cloudy breaks. Temperatures near 6°C and dropping to about 3°C feel slightly milder, though drizzle may linger. Some brighter spells could appear before dusk, but unsettled conditions persist. Winds ease a bit, bringing calmer moments through the afternoon and evening.
The following day turns colder with occasional sleet early on. Temperatures near 4°C and lows about 1°C keep the air crisp. Strong gusts whip across the area, making it feel especially raw. Snowy intervals might occur in some spots. Occasional drier phases are possible, but unsettled weather still firmly rules.
This weekend finally offers clearer skies with abundant sunshine. Temperatures near 4°C and about 0°C at night feel cool, but the atmosphere remains much calmer. In Aberystwyth, brighter conditions prevail, letting the area briefly dry out. Expect limited cloud cover and a pleasant stretch before any new frontal systems arrive.
This article was automatically generated
