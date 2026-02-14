Today in Aberystwyth is Saturday, February 14, with a bright morning before patchy rain near midday. Temperatures about 5°C could feel lower in brisk wind. Rain emerges mid-afternoon and transitions to snow around evening, culminating with heavier flurries after dusk. Expect intense swirling conditions late. This weekend continues unsettled.
Tomorrow remains rainy, with moderate downpours around midday and temperatures near 8°C. Brief drizzle may linger after sunset, and gusty conditions could intensify. Additional heavier bursts might develop late afternoon, prompting more substantial rain across the region. Evening weather stays wet, continuing to saturate local areas.
Fresh rounds of moderate rain fall on Monday, with temperatures near 7°C. Showers might persist through the afternoon, while the evening remains damp. Gusty winds persist overnight, maintaining a chill. Occasional heavier rain is possible late in the day, increasing the risk of wind-driven showers.
Calmer conditions appear on Tuesday, featuring patchy rain early on with values about 5°C. Skies may brighten by midday, though cooler air sticks around. Late afternoon remains partly cloudy, and any evening rainfall should be minimal. Slight sunshine may peek through sporadic clouds, offering a brief break from damp conditions.
Midweek stays cold, peaking near 4°C. Early hours could see light snow flurries, then partially cloudy skies through midday. Stronger winds return later, potentially whipping up loose snow if it appears. Overnight remains breezy, keeping conditions raw. Very gusty conditions may approach near 40 mph, making it feel significantly colder at times, continuing a wintry pattern into very late evening.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.