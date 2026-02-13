Today (Friday, February 13) has moderate rain in the morning, with heavier downpours later and the chance of some moderate snow by late afternoon. Occasional clearer spells are briefly likely towards night, although conditions remain chilly. Temperatures hover near 5°C, falling to about 1°C.
Tomorrow stays mostly sunny at first in Aberystwyth, then patchy rain by late afternoon. Evening might bring heavy snow before calmer conditions. Some patches of rainfall may continue through the night, though intensity should lessen. Temperatures reach near 5°C, dipping to about 0°C.
Sunday continues with scattered showers throughout the morning, occasionally moderate, and strong gusts at times. Later hours see patchy drizzle, but brief dry spells might appear. Winds may pick up by evening, keeping conditions unsettled. Temperatures hover near 8°C, dropping to about 2°C overnight. Local weather forecast sources suggest more rainfall could move in.
Monday stays quite wet, with moderate rain persisting through much of the day and occasional bursts of drizzle by night. Winds remain brisk, though conditions may briefly ease at intervals. Colder air could creep in after sunset, bringing a chill to any late showers. Temperatures sit near 6°C, offering minimal variation into the evening.
Tuesday appears calmer overall, with patchy clouds and occasional light rain. Afternoon skies might turn brighter, and cooler air moves in overnight. Temperatures hover near 6°C, falling to about 2°C late. The rest of the week looks unsettled with sporadic rainfall and occasional clear spells, so the local forecast remains changeable through these next days.
