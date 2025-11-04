Today, Tuesday, November 4, in Aberystwyth brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 14°C. This weather forecast suggests brisk winds that enhance the rainy atmosphere, offering minimal dry intervals. Skies remain overcast for most of the day, creating a grey backdrop that resonates with these damp conditions. Local forecasts remain damp.
Tomorrow continues the wet spell, featuring moderate rain and occasional lighter showers. Temperatures hover near 15°C, providing slightly milder weather updates. Cloud cover prevails, though pockets of dryness could emerge briefly. This forecast indicates unsettled conditions persisting well into the evening, making mild rain the dominant feature throughout the day.
Thursday is set to experience patchy rain nearby, with the climate staying grey and humid under thick cloud cover. Temperatures linger about 14°C, and sporadic drizzle may appear during midday hours. Although rainfall might wane briefly in the afternoon, these weather updates still highlight the chance of continued damp spells.
Friday maintains a similar pattern, featuring patchy rain and overcast skies. Afternoon clouds could deliver intermittent raindrops, while temperatures stay near 13°C. Despite occasional lulls, the forecast leans toward moisture, ensuring conditions remain fairly grey and cool. Visibility stays reasonable, but showers remain a frequent companion. Light breezes persist steadily.
This weekend brings heavier rainfall, with the peak near 12°C. Meteorological data predicts extended wet periods and the possibility of very intense downpours. Cloud banks remain significant, limiting sunshine to brief intervals. These weather updates point to a damp mood, as frequent bursts of rain keep the landscape thoroughly soaked.
