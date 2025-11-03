Today, Monday, November 3 in Aberystwyth sees moderate rain drifting from morning until night. Temperatures near 14°C, with drizzly spells continuing for much of the day. Winds remain breezy, but conditions stay fairly mild for November. Showers may intensify toward evening, leaving dryness in short supply.
Tomorrow features heavy rain from dawn until late. Temperatures hover about 13°C, and the downpours look more intense than today. Very few breaks are expected, so expect a consistently wet atmosphere. Drizzle could linger overnight, creating a damp start to the following morning. Winds also ramp up slightly, adding to the soggy conditions.
Midweek (Wednesday) brings more moderate rain with about 14°C. Drizzle might lighten slightly in the afternoon, but expect some continuing wet spells. There’s no sign of dryness overnight, with nighttime readings near 13°C. Gusty breezes add to the mix, creating a damp environment throughout the day. Conditions remain unsettled moving forward.
The next day (Thursday) keeps the wet trend going with moderate rain expected. Highs sit about 12°C, while a brisk wind could make it feel cooler. Skies remain mostly grey, and showers appear frequent, leaving limited dry intervals. Overnight, readings dip near 9°C, reinforcing the chilly, damp outlook.
At week’s end (Friday) moderate rain lingers with temperatures near 13°C. Drizzle remains an ever-present possibility, ensuring the wet spell continues. This weekend looks equally unsettled, with readings about 12°C and persistent showers on the horizon. Rain won’t depart just yet, concluding a soggy stretch of days. Thunder remains unlikely for now.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.