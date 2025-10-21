Today, Tuesday, October 21, welcomes moderate rain in Aberystwyth, with persistent showers from early morning until late evening. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dipping to about 10°C overnight. Drizzly intervals are expected throughout, and short lulls may appear briefly, but damp conditions dominate for most of the day. Light breezes persist.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and lighter showers later in the afternoon. Highs reach about 12°C, while lows settle near 7°C under partially cloudy skies. Brief sunny moments might pop up, offering glimpses of brightness. Conditions remain mild, though damp surfaces could linger into the evening. Expect occasional drizzle overnight too.
Thursday stays drenched by heavier downpours, bringing periodic showers through midday. Daytime readings hover near 9°C, dipping to about 7°C after dark. Clouds persist for periods, creating chances for clearer intervals. Intense bursts of rain may occur sporadically, keeping conditions grey. Surfaces are likely to stay wet across the area.
Friday remains wet with moderate rain likely. Occasional breaks in the clouds could appear, but rain remains a frequent companion. Expect daytime values about 10°C and overnight figures near 9°C. Drizzle may punctuate the morning, while breezes continue, leaving damp paths and puddles. Overall conditions keep everything feeling quite moist.
This weekend brings more patchy rain, with Saturday featuring highs near 9°C and lows about 7°C. The week closes on a showery note, though intensity may ease slightly. Expect intervals of drizzle interspersed with calmer moments, ensuring surfaces remain damp. Passing showers could appear sporadically, sustaining an overall unsettled pattern.
This article was automatically generated
