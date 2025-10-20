Today, Monday, October 20, is set for plenty of patchy rain in Aberystwyth, with showers drifting in and out most of the day. Cloud cover remains extensive, and any brief respite from the wet weather soon gives way to more drizzle. Forecasts indicate that breezes will stay moderate, but occasional gusts could accompany heavier bursts. Temperatures near 14°C, dropping to about 11°C at night, promise a cool vibe.