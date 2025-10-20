Today, Monday, October 20, is set for plenty of patchy rain in Aberystwyth, with showers drifting in and out most of the day. Cloud cover remains extensive, and any brief respite from the wet weather soon gives way to more drizzle. Forecasts indicate that breezes will stay moderate, but occasional gusts could accompany heavier bursts. Temperatures near 14°C, dropping to about 11°C at night, promise a cool vibe.
Tomorrow keeps the wet trend going, featuring moderate rain from morning until evening. Skies stay mostly grey, with few hints of brighter spells. Weather updates suggest scattered downpours could be heavier at times, though some lighter showers are possible. Temperatures about 12°C should maintain a fresh feeling all day.
The day after remains unsettled, delivering heavier bursts of rain across daylight hours. Occasional breaks might tempt a slight lull, but clouds won’t stray far. Forecasts show thermometers hovering near 13°C, with a low about 7°C overnight. Breezes pick up, ensuring a consistently brisk weather outlook.
Another showery day follows, with persistent rain likely to intensify by mid-morning. Downpours could last for several hours, keeping the ground soaked. Daytime readings settle around 10°C, dipping to about 8°C once darkness falls. Clouds dominate, and any fleeting dryness quickly yields to renewed drizzle.
Late in the week continues this damp spell. Friday sees temperatures near 11°C under grey skies, with scattered showers persisting. Stormier gusts may arrive, keeping conditions blustery at times. This weekend remains breezy and wet, featuring on-and-off rainfall and limited sunny breaks.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.