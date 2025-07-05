Today, Saturday, July 5, in Aberystwyth, conditions look damp with steady rain most hours. Temperatures near 17°C are expected, with brisk breezes adding a chill. Cloud cover remains thick, keeping skies grey through early evening. Periods of heavier rain may pop up, making it a wet start to the forecast period, so expect persistent showers.
Tomorrow, Sunday, brings more damp weather, with patchy rain expected from morning into the afternoon. Temperatures about 15°C will keep it feeling cool. Cloud coverage remains widespread, leaving limited breaks for any brighter spells. Occasional drizzle could persist after midday, although rainfall totals should remain moderate.
Heading into the new week, Monday might see a few morning showers, but breaks in the clouds could appear later. Temperatures about 16°C bring milder conditions, and brief sunny spells may emerge near midday. Weather remains changeable, though many areas could stay dryer than before, with sporadic wet patches possible.
Following that, Tuesday looks drier with partly cloudy skies dominating much of the daytime. Temperatures near 16°C maintain pleasant conditions, and overall rain chances stay low. Early morning clouds might linger, but breezes help clear them out. By midday, calmer weather prevails, offering a more settled outlook for this midweek period.
Towards midweek, Wednesday promises a warm-up, with temperatures near 18°C. Skies appear bright, with sunshine that could linger through late afternoon. Any isolated mist from overnight should fade quickly, leaving dry conditions. Light winds maintain comfort, and the mild climate wraps up the forecast on a warmer note.
This article was automatically generated
