Today, Saturday, November 15, brings patchy rain to Aberystwyth. Early drizzle might give way to partial sunshine, though grey skies will likely return by late afternoon. Occasional light rain could continue into the evening, with temperatures near 11°C during the day and about 9°C overnight.
Tomorrow remains mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, marking a quieter end to this weekend. Morning overcast may lift, revealing some sunshine later on. Temperatures about 9°C promise a cooler feel, dropping to near 4°C at night. Spotting a brief shower isn’t out of the question, but overall conditions appear calmer.
Another day brings sunny spells on Monday. Mild breezes accompany highs near 7°C, with lows about 3°C later. Rain is not expected, so clearer skies should dominate overhead. Slight cloud cover could move in by late afternoon, though it likely won’t bring much damp weather.
Midweek arrives with moderate rain on Tuesday. Occasional drizzle may turn heavier in the afternoon, keeping skies murky. Daytime temperatures hover near 7°C, dropping to about 3°C at night. Steadier downpours could persist, so keep an eye out for sporadic bursts of rain well into the evening.
The next day continues unsettled. Patchy rain might briefly appear, and the chill intensifies with highs near 6°C and lows about 2°C. Sunny breaks could punctuate cloudy spells, yet crisp air dominates overall. Light showers remain possible, though neither fierce winds nor snow look prominent for now. The day may feel notably colder if rain persists, making for a brisk, fresh atmosphere.
