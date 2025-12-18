Today’s weather update for Thursday, December 18 suggests steady rain, with temperatures about 9°C feeling cooler in the wind. Showers may persist into the evening, creating a soggy outlook. Aberystwyth could see heavier bursts later, though conditions might ease slightly overnight, offering a brief break from the damp pattern. Local weather updates indicate further wet spells continuing late into the night.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with patchy rain drifting through by morning. Forecasts show temperatures near 9°C, keeping things mild, though brief downpours may pop up. Cloud cover might break in the afternoon, allowing a short drier spell. Heavier showers could return by dusk, continuing the wet trend.
This weekend begins on Saturday with lighter rain than previous days, though some drizzle lingers. Temperatures about 8°C stay steady, accompanied by a moderate breeze. Cloudy skies mix with occasional bright spells, but forecasters still expect showers. Overall, Saturday seems changeable, reinforcing the recent unsettled pattern.
Sunday extends the weekend’s mix of patchy rain and drier intervals. Temperatures near 9°C pair with calmer winds, offering a slightly gentler backdrop. Short-lived breaks in the cloud may emerge, but damp spells remain possible. Expect conditions to stay variable throughout the day, maintaining a trend of intermittent showers.
Monday looks calmer, featuring more cloud than rain. Temperatures about 8°C could feel reasonable without gusty winds. A passing shower might still occur, though forecasters anticipate minimal rainfall overall. Conditions may gradually brighten, hinting at a more stable and mild start to the week compared with previous unsettled days.
This article was automatically generated
