Today, Monday, January 19, brings cloudy skies with occasional patchy rain. Temperatures near 8°C keep things cool, with a gentle breeze. Later afternoon stays overcast, but a few brighter spells may appear. Overnight looks cloudy, though the chance of heavier rain is small. Patchy drizzle could linger into the evening.
Tomorrow offers a bright start, with clear skies dominating much of the morning. Temperatures about 8°C promise a mild day, and only a light breeze enters the afternoon. Conditions remain sunny into late day, but some light cloud may roll in after dusk. Rain is unlikely throughout Tuesday and evening.
Wednesday brings partly cloudy skies and cool breezes, with temperatures near 6°C. Morning hours appear calm and mostly dry, while the afternoon could turn a touch cloudier. Any rain looks unlikely at all, so conditions remain stable. Overnight dips toward lower single digits, but widespread showers do not seem expected.
Thursday could deliver chilly conditions, with temperatures near 4°C and some hints of snow. Early morning appears cloudy, and occasional short flurries might appear. Afternoon remains crisp, but sunny spells may break through. Evening turns colder, dropping close to freezing. Any wet weather should be minimal, keeping conditions largely settled.
Friday in Aberystwyth looks bright and cold, with temperatures near 3°C. Morning sun should linger, bringing a crisp feel throughout the day. Clouds stay minimal, so any risk of rain remains low. Breezes stay gentle. Evening sees a sharp drop, and this weekend appears likely to keep conditions similarly chilly.
This article was automatically generated
