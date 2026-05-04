Today, Monday, May 4, welcomes patchy rain and occasional clouds, with temperatures near 13°C. Occasional drizzle might show up in the afternoon, and skies may remain slightly overcast later on. Expect mild breezes, although rain could pop up again toward evening. Overall, a grey but manageable start to the week.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies, with temperatures about 12°C and a lower chance of rain. Some sunshine may break through midday, keeping the weather brighter for much of the day. Clouds could gather late, but significant showers are unlikely. A slightly gentle breeze adds a mild touch for Tuesday’s conditions.
Expect more clouds on Wednesday, bringing patchy rain and temperatures near 11°C. Slightly heavier showers may appear in the afternoon, though breaks in the cloud could briefly brighten the sky. Winds remain moderate, but conditions stay fairly cool. Occasional drizzle might linger into evening, keeping the weather damp again overall.
Rainy spells continue Thursday, with intervals of rain and temperatures about 13°C. Showers might intensify in the afternoon, making the day feel wetter. Occasional periods could be followed by short breaks of dryness, though skies look predominantly grey. Gentle winds persist, and conditions remain unsettled throughout much of the day.
Friday offers patchy rain again, with temperatures near 13°C and showers likely. Overcast skies dominate, but a few brighter spells might sneak through. Rain showers could return later, ensuring the day remains changeable. Aberystwyth will see similar conditions, carrying on into this weekend as air and occasional damp weather persist.
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