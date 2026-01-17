Today, Saturday, January 17, brings partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of any rain. Temperatures rest near 8°C by early afternoon, dipping close to 5°C as evening sets in. Conditions stay dry around Aberystwyth, making for a generally mild start to the weekend. Mostly stable conditions are expected throughout the afternoon.
Tomorrow could see some patchy rain, especially around midday. Temperatures about 7°C keep things on the cooler side, and cloud cover lingers through much of the day. Occasional breaks might offer glimpses of brighter weather. Light showers could pop up later in the evening, but nothing too heavy.
Monday remains mixed, with a few spots of light rain possible in the morning. Temperatures hover near 8°C, and skies alternate between overcast spells and limited sun. Breezes feel moderate, but nothing too gusty. Patchy clouds could clear briefly, allowing short bursts of sunshine.
Tuesday brings a clearer outlook, with plenty of sunny intervals and minimal risk of showers. Temperatures about 8°C should feel pleasant, although the air might cool down by evening. Sunlight extends through much of the afternoon, boosting the day’s brighter feel.
Wednesday stays partly cloudy, and temperatures remain near 6°C at midday. A mild overnight drop edges values close to 4°C. Conditions stay calm, rounding out the week on a steady note. Little sign of rain means a stable end to the week. Sunset times remain early, leaving the evening atmosphere to feel crisp. Dry conditions persist well into the night, sustaining the quiet pattern.
This article was automatically generated
