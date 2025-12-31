Today, Wednesday, December 31, is expected to stay partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine later. Temperatures near 1°C in the early hours will climb to about 5°C by midday. Late afternoon might see light rain, but skies should stay mostly mild. Gentle breezes will keep this weather feeling pleasant.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and breezier conditions, with temperatures near 4°C rising to about 6°C. Occasional drizzle could linger in the afternoon. Gusty winds are likely, yet the day stays relatively mild overall. Cloud cover dominates, but short breaks of sun may appear to brighten the forecast.
Friday looks chillier with snowflakes possible alongside some rain. Temperatures near 2°C could peak at about 4°C later, though brisk winds make it feel cooler. Light snowfall might mix with rain during morning hours. Afternoon skies could turn partly cloudy, creating a mixed bag of wintery conditions.
Saturday continues the frosty trend, with temperatures near 1°C edging toward about 3°C. Intermittent snow showers could appear during the morning, though some spells of sunshine are possible by midday. Conditions remain rather cold, and occasional rain may develop later. Winds should ease slightly, offering calmer weather overall.
Sunday keeps the chill, with temperatures near 1°C reaching about 4°C in the afternoon. Early wintry showers may turn to light rain before conditions gradually clear. Patchy mist or cloud cover could linger, but scattered breaks bring glimpses of brightness. Snowfall remains possible if conditions stay cold, highlighting winter conditions. This forecast applies around Aberystwyth and the nearby area.
This article was automatically generated
