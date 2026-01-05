Today, Monday, January 5, in Aberystwyth features patchy moderate snow mixed with occasional light snow showers, creating a wintry spectacle. Temperatures rise near 3°C before dipping to about -3°C in the evening. Some brief clear intervals might appear, but the overall forecast stays wintry with a good chance of flurries throughout.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain, occasional drizzle, and stronger winds across widespread areas. Temperatures reach about 6°C, falling near 1°C overnight. Interval-based showers keep the day unsettled, with brief breaks only possible between rain spells. Conditions remain breezy, hinting at gusts that might intensify into the late afternoon.
Wednesday continues with scattered rain, the possibility of early snow showers, and variable cloud cover. Highest temperatures hover near 6°C, dipping to about 3°C later. Clouds dominate, although occasional sunshine might peek through. Commuters can expect a wet start, gradually transitioning into lighter patches of drizzle by mid-afternoon.
Thursday brings moderate rain, potentially heavy at times, with temperatures climbing near 7°C and cooling to about 3°C overnight, maintaining a damp setup. Gusty conditions could become noticeable, especially during the afternoon. Downpours may linger, but brief respites of calmer skies are possible before showers return in bursts later in the day.
Friday follows with moderate rain and ongoing shower activity, keeping the forecast decidedly unsettled, especially in coastal areas. Temperatures sit near 6°C by day, dropping to about 3°C overnight. The unsettled pattern persists, with patchy rain dominating. This weekend may bring changing weather conditions, rounding out the week with more wet spells.
This article was automatically generated
