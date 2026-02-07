Today, Saturday, February 7, brings patchy rain around Aberystwyth with occasional drizzle through the morning. Temperatures hover near 10°C by midday, falling to about 5°C overnight. Clouds remain thick, and mist may form by evening. A rumble of thunder could appear, so conditions stay lively overall. Evening showers intensify briefly, though they should ease before midnight.
Tomorrow continues this weekend’s damp atmosphere with patchy rain on Sunday. Temperatures approach about 10°C, then slip near 4°C overnight. Overcast scenes dominate, and drizzle may pop up in the afternoon. Sporadic thunder is possible, keeping the skies unsettled into the late hours. Fog might develop, especially in low-lying areas after dusk, and a slight chill.
A wetter outlook arrives Monday, featuring moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures hover about 8°C, paired with gusty conditions. Showers persist into late evening, creating a chilly feel overnight as the clouds hang on. Brief episodes of heavier downpours could accompany sudden wind shifts.
Another rainy spell descends Tuesday, with heavier bursts. Temperatures sit near 9°C, retaining a mild feel despite the drizzle. Cloud cover thickens by afternoon, ensuring a soggy stretch that carries on through the evening. Occasional thunder may rumble, stirring up the skies, often lingering past dusk.
Midweek keeps the moderate rain flowing Wednesday. Temperatures hover about 9°C, occasionally accompanied by thunder if conditions intensify. Showers look steady from morning into night. Clouds refuse to break, ensuring moisture throughout daytime hours, reinforcing a persistently damp pattern that dominates the remainder of the week.
This article was automatically generated
