Today, Thursday, April 16, in Aberystwyth brings patchy rain and intermittent clouds, with occasional brighter spells. Temperatures near 12°C will feel slightly fresh in the breeze. Some drizzle could linger into the evening, but breaks in the rain are likely. Light showers remain possible overnight.
Tomorrow sees further showers, though occasional sunshine may develop by afternoon. Temperatures about 12°C remain plausible, with the possibility of heavier bursts of rain early on. Some moderate breezes might continue. Late-day clouds could still possibly threaten occasional drizzle. Skies could clear briefly overnight, offering a chance for drier conditions before more unsettled weather returns.
This weekend begins with Saturday offering passing rain in the morning. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, accompanied by fleeting glimpses of sun. Rain could taper off later, leaving calmer skies into the evening. A gentle shift toward clearer conditions may emerge overnight, though scattered clouds persist. Some mild breezes remain.
Sunday appears overall much brighter, with plenty of sun and minimal chance of rain. Temperatures about 12°C should dominate the afternoon, while lighter winds maintain a pleasant feel. Clouds remain scarce, and conditions stay calm well into the evening. Overnight, clearer skies could lead to a crisp start next day.
Monday maintains mild conditions under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 12°C by midday. Rain seems unlikely, though brief cloudy patches might roll through. A few spots could experience short-lived drizzle, but overall dryness lingers. The rest of the week is likely to remain settled, continuing this generally calm trend.
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