Today (Tuesday, April 14) in Aberystwyth sees patchy rain with temperatures near 11°C and about 4°C into the evening. Clouds dominate the skies, and light drizzle may appear from time to time. Conditions stay mild, offering a damp outlook but not a washout, with occasional brighter spells breaking through.
Tomorrow includes moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C and about 9°C after dark. Showers persist through the day, creating cloudy skies and reduced sunshine. These wetter conditions might feel a bit heavier, but quick breaks are possible. Expect a continuing chance of rain into the late evening hours.
The following day sees patchy rain again, with highs near 12°C and lows about 8°C. Occasional showers keep the atmosphere moist, though a few clearer intervals may appear. Skies remain mostly overcast, and gentle breezes carry mild relief. Overall, unsettled weather defines the day’s forecast.
Friday arrives with patchy rain once more, pushing temperatures near 13°C by midday and about 8°C at night. Clouds continue to loom, and light drizzle could sneak in during the afternoon. A few sunny spells might break through, but showers remain a strong possibility across the region.
This weekend, conditions stay cool with highs near 10°C and lows about 7°C. Patchy rain lingers. Minimal wind means calmer moments, but showers likely pop up from morning into the afternoon. Light, intermittent drizzle could persist, although occasional breaks are predicted. The day continues to reflect a damp early spring. Skies remain grey throughout, providing brightness and reinforcing the damp mood.
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