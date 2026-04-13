Today, Monday, April 13, brings a mix of early sun followed by brief patchy rain later this afternoon. Aberystwyth can expect mild conditions with temperatures near 10°C. Early morning lows dip about 3°C, so it may feel brisk. Intermittent showers appear likely, but a few brighter spells might break through.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast with patchy rain, and temperatures about 11°C. Gusty winds could pick up by midday, but rain chances might drop late afternoon. Early lows hover near 3°C. Lighter showers are possible, though occasional dry intervals could pop up before evening sets in. Expect a slightly cooler breeze.
The following day brings moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C. Persistent downpours are likely around midday, accompanied by somewhat steady winds. Early morning starts near 9°C, and conditions remain damp through late afternoon. Some drizzle might continue into the evening, but occasional pauses in the rain could offer brief relief.
Later in the week, conditions appear unsettled, with patchy rain likely and temperatures near 12°C. Morning values rest about 7°C, gradually rising through midday. Light showers are probable throughout, though heavier bursts seem less frequent. Overcast skies dominate, limiting extended sunshine. A gentle breeze may keep things feeling slightly cool.
Another day arrives with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 14°C. It’s Friday, and rain chances stay low, making showers unlikely. Morning hours start about 8°C, warming steadily into the afternoon. Sunshine might peek through, creating a brighter feel. This weekend may bring continued mild conditions if things remain stable.
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