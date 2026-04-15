Today, Wednesday, April 15, in Aberystwyth, moderate rain is likely to dominate this weather forecast, with occasional heavier bursts possible. Temperatures about 9°C in the morning could climb near 12°C by afternoon. Breezy conditions may persist, and frequent showers should loom, keeping conditions mostly damp.
Tomorrow should remain wet, expecting scattered rain through much of the day. Temperatures near 8°C at dawn might reach about 12°C later, accompanied by gusty winds. Lighter intervals could break up the gloom at times, but those seeking a clearer spell may have to wait, as clouds linger overhead occasionally.
Friday brings a mix of drizzle and brighter moments, with showers on and off. Temperatures about 7°C in the early hours rise near 12°C towards midday. Rain could briefly intensify, though there is some fleeting sunshine possible. Winds might ease slightly, yet moisture remains in the picture during peak hours.
This weekend sees Saturday starting cooler, with temperatures near 5°C initially and about 10°C by late afternoon. Rain remains sporadic, but breaks of sunshine are likely. Skies may turn clearer as the day goes on, offering a drier outlook. The wind eases back significantly, improving conditions somewhat for the evening.
Sunday appears bright and mild, with early readings near 4°C and highs about 13°C in the afternoon. Sunny spells dominate, though a few passing clouds could show up. Wind stays light, making it a calmer day. The rest of the week carries a decent chance of staying mostly dry and pleasant. Minimal drizzle is expected.
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